Country Trust Bank Has $15.72 Million Position in Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,732 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $15,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 237.1% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,372,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 135,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,873,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,855,000 after purchasing an additional 172,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,876,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,266,000 after purchasing an additional 282,389 shares in the last quarter. 62.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Barclays lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.17 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

