Country Trust Bank Acquires 288,458 Shares of Kroger (KR)

Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Kroger (NYSE:KR) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,458 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Kroger worth $22,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,841,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,297,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,614,000 after acquiring an additional 165,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 104,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 98,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares during the period. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,800 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $92,834.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,273 shares in the company, valued at $763,999.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger opened at $24.75 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kroger has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Kroger had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Kroger will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $31.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kroger from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

