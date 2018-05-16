Coty (COTY) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Coty (NYSE:COTY) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 10th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Coty’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Coty had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COTY. Wells Fargo set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

Shares of Coty opened at $14.07 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Coty has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Coty’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

