Costco (COST) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Costco (NASDAQ:COST) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 737 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Costco were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco by 3.9% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,384 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $267,199,000 after acquiring an additional 61,764 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Costco by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 45,628 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 82,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Costco by 57.2% in the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Costco in the third quarter valued at about $7,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $2,213,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,687.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.31, for a total value of $573,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,596.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,067 shares of company stock valued at $11,700,142 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $195.48 on Wednesday. Costco has a 52 week low of $193.31 and a 52 week high of $196.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). Costco had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Costco will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This is a boost from Costco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Costco’s dividend payout ratio is 39.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $223.00 price objective on Costco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo upgraded Costco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.42 to $188.91 in a report on Monday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down previously from $209.00) on shares of Costco in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Costco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.28 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.14.

About Costco

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

