Costco (COST) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.25

Media coverage about Costco (NASDAQ:COST) has trended positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Costco earned a news impact score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the retailer an impact score of 45.1859808609667 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.71. 2,072,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,282. Costco has a 12 month low of $196.05 and a 12 month high of $198.96. The stock has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.03). Costco had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Costco will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This is a boost from Costco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Costco’s payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Costco in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Costco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Costco to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Vetr raised Costco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.28 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $223.00 target price on Costco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.14.

In related news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.31, for a total value of $573,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,596.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total value of $3,150,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,468,572.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,067 shares of company stock valued at $11,700,142. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

