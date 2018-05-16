CoStar Group (CSGP) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $396.59

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $396.59 and last traded at $390.39, with a volume of 1715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $395.39.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on CoStar Group to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on CoStar Group to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group to $430.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.53.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 7,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.23, for a total transaction of $2,758,329.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 5,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.05, for a total value of $2,154,882.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,863 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,202. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 366.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,899,000 after buying an additional 15,265 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,528,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

