Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report sales of $128.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.19 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $151.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $517.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510.34 million to $526.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $548.08 million per share, with estimates ranging from $515.94 million to $580.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.72 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $26.00 price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $220,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,157.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 567,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,641. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.66. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is an office REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.