Cornerstone Capital Inc. Buys 202,515 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (MNR)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 202,515 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned about 0.61% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,308,000 after buying an additional 412,946 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 764,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after acquiring an additional 59,229 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 18,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Catherine B. Elflein purchased 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $49,754.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,631 shares of company stock valued at $67,626. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.42.

NYSE MNR opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $15.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the U.S. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 109 properties containing a total of approximately 19.9 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

