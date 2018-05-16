Cornerstone Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Carnival Cruise Line (CCL)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Cruise Line (NYSE:CCL) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares during the quarter. Carnival Cruise Line makes up 2.8% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Cruise Line were worth $17,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Cruise Line by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Carnival Cruise Line by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Carnival Cruise Line by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 238,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Cruise Line by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Cruise Line by 362.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Carnival Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 target price on Carnival Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Carnival Cruise Line from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on Carnival Cruise Line from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Carnival Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.19. Carnival Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $65.31.

Carnival Cruise Line (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Carnival Cruise Line had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.73%. Carnival Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. equities analysts expect that Carnival Cruise Line will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Carnival Cruise Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. Carnival Cruise Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,001,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $448,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,623,520. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Cruise Line Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

