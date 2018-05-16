Corindus Vascular Robotics (CVRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. is involved in designing, manufacturing and selling precision vascular robotic-assisted systems for interventional vascular procedures. The Company’s product includes CorPath 200 system a vascular robotic system which provide stent placement in percutaneous coronary intervention procedures. Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Cowen set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th.

Corindus Vascular Robotics traded down $0.03, reaching $0.81, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company had a trading volume of 1,173,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,968. Corindus Vascular Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.

Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Corindus Vascular Robotics had a negative net margin of 323.84% and a negative return on equity of 110.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 245.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,217 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 119,611 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares during the period.

Corindus Vascular Robotics Company Profile

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular systems for use in interventional vascular procedures in the United States and internationally. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures.

