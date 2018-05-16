CoreSite (COR) Stake Boosted by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its holdings in CoreSite (NYSE:COR) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America owned about 0.13% of CoreSite worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,362,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,978,000 after buying an additional 196,323 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CoreSite by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,768,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,387,000 after purchasing an additional 65,560 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 63,440 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite in the first quarter worth about $5,795,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of CoreSite by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 70,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price objective on CoreSite and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CoreSite in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CoreSite from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CoreSite from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of CoreSite in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of COR stock opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. CoreSite has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $106.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.39.

CoreSite (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.64). CoreSite had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. CoreSite’s payout ratio is 86.73%.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total value of $265,985.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,127,059.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven James Smith sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $50,390.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,464.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,381,585. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,250 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

