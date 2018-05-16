Core Molding Technologies (CMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 21st.

Core Molding Technologies opened at $13.69 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 million during the quarter.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molds fiberglass reinforced plastics. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, and resin transfer molding.

