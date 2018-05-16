Convergys (CVG) Trading Up 1%

Convergys (NYSE:CVG)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 76,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 966,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVG shares. ValuEngine raised Convergys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Convergys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Convergys in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Get Convergys alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Convergys (NYSE:CVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Convergys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Convergys will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Convergys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. Convergys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

In other Convergys news, CEO Andrea J. Ayers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $697,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,212,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVG. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Convergys during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Convergys during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Convergys during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Convergys during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Convergys during the 4th quarter worth $256,000.

About Convergys

Convergys Corporation provides customer management services to communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, government, travel and hospitality, and other vertical markets worldwide. The company offers solutions across the customer lifecycle, including sales, customer service, technical support, customer retention, and collection, as well as security, compliance, and fraud solutions; and solutions in contact center technology comprising omni-channel interaction, cross-channel integration framework, real-time decisioning engine, robotic process automation, intelligent notification, campaign management, personalized care, personalized selling, agent productivity, and retention solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Convergys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convergys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.