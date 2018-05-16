Contrasting Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) and The Competition

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE: RGA) is one of 38 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Reinsurance Group of America to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Reinsurance Group of America and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reinsurance Group of America 14.01% 8.04% 1.17% Reinsurance Group of America Competitors 4.05% 4.29% 0.83%

93.5% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Reinsurance Group of America has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reinsurance Group of America’s competitors have a beta of 1.06, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Reinsurance Group of America and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reinsurance Group of America 1 5 2 0 2.13 Reinsurance Group of America Competitors 328 1164 1540 83 2.44

Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus target price of $158.63, suggesting a potential upside of 5.38%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 10.14%. Given Reinsurance Group of America’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reinsurance Group of America has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reinsurance Group of America and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reinsurance Group of America $12.52 billion $1.82 billion 13.89 Reinsurance Group of America Competitors $22.05 billion $1.25 billion 15.71

Reinsurance Group of America’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Reinsurance Group of America. Reinsurance Group of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Reinsurance Group of America pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Reinsurance Group of America pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 29.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Reinsurance Group of America has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Reinsurance Group of America competitors beat Reinsurance Group of America on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products. The company also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, and lapse risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks, as well as develops and markets technology solutions for the insurance industry. It serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

