Contrasting PulteGroup (PHM) & Meritage Homes (MTH)

PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) and Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get PulteGroup alerts:

This table compares PulteGroup and Meritage Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PulteGroup 5.91% 17.48% 7.68% Meritage Homes 4.96% 11.76% 5.63%

PulteGroup pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Meritage Homes does not pay a dividend. PulteGroup pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

PulteGroup has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritage Homes has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.5% of PulteGroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Meritage Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of PulteGroup shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Meritage Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PulteGroup and Meritage Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PulteGroup $8.57 billion 0.98 $447.22 million $2.19 13.38 Meritage Homes $3.23 billion 0.53 $143.25 million $3.88 10.82

PulteGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Meritage Homes. Meritage Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PulteGroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PulteGroup and Meritage Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PulteGroup 1 5 10 0 2.56 Meritage Homes 0 5 6 0 2.55

PulteGroup currently has a consensus price target of $34.85, indicating a potential upside of 18.93%. Meritage Homes has a consensus price target of $51.70, indicating a potential upside of 23.10%. Given Meritage Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meritage Homes is more favorable than PulteGroup.

Summary

PulteGroup beats Meritage Homes on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names. As of December 31, 2017, the company controlled 89,253 owned lots and 52,156 lots under land option agreements. It also arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; sells the servicing rights for the originated loans; and provides title insurance policies, and examination and closing services to homebuyers. The company was formerly known as Pulte Homes, Inc. and changed its name to PulteGroup, Inc. in March 2010. PulteGroup, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name. The company also provides warranty and customer services; and insurance and closing/settlement services for its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.