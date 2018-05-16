Contrasting Pan American Silver (PAAS) & Randgold Resources (GOLD)

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) and Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Pan American Silver has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Randgold Resources has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Pan American Silver pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Randgold Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Pan American Silver pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Randgold Resources pays out 67.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pan American Silver and Randgold Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $816.83 million 3.29 $120.99 million $0.51 34.33 Randgold Resources $1.28 billion 5.76 $278.01 million $2.92 26.76

Randgold Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Pan American Silver. Randgold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pan American Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and Randgold Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver 18.19% 6.35% 4.89% Randgold Resources 21.49% 6.72% 6.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Randgold Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pan American Silver and Randgold Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 1 11 0 2.92 Randgold Resources 1 5 6 0 2.42

Pan American Silver currently has a consensus target price of $21.56, suggesting a potential upside of 23.10%. Randgold Resources has a consensus target price of $101.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.24%. Given Randgold Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Randgold Resources is more favorable than Pan American Silver.

Summary

Randgold Resources beats Pan American Silver on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines. Pan American Silver Corp. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Randgold Resources

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The Company also holds an interest in the Massawa project. The Company holds Morila Limited, which holds interests in the Morila mine in Mali. As of December 31, 2016, Morila mine has produced 122,370 ounces (oz) of gold. The Company holds a controlling interest in the Loulo mine, located in Mali, through Societe des Mines de Loulo SA (Loulo). The Loulo mine is mining from over two underground mines. As of December 31, 2016, Loulo mine has produced 350,604 oz of gold. It has a controlling interest in the Gounkoto mine through Societe des Mines de Gounkoto SA.

