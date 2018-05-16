Contrasting Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD) & South32 (SOUHY)

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ: MPVD) and South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and South32’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds 8.17% 5.82% 2.33% South32 N/A N/A N/A

South32 pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Mountain Province Diamonds does not pay a dividend. South32 pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mountain Province Diamonds and South32, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A South32 1 3 2 0 2.17

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of South32 shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South32 has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and South32’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $131.15 million 3.32 $13.23 million $0.08 34.00 South32 $6.95 billion 2.19 $1.23 billion $1.08 13.58

South32 has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds. South32 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mountain Province Diamonds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats South32 on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products. The company was formerly known as BHP Coal Holdings Pty Limited and changed its name to South32 Limited in March 2015. South32 Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.