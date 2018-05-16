Contrasting Gaia (GAIA) & Genius Brands (GNUS)

Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA) and Genius Brands (NASDAQ:GNUS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gaia and Genius Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaia $28.29 million 10.62 -$23.27 million ($1.57) -10.70 Genius Brands $5.33 million 4.35 -$4.90 million N/A N/A

Genius Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gaia.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gaia and Genius Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaia 0 0 4 0 3.00 Genius Brands 0 0 2 0 3.00

Gaia currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.98%. Genius Brands has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 165.02%. Given Genius Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genius Brands is more favorable than Gaia.

Profitability

This table compares Gaia and Genius Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaia -72.00% -26.84% -23.54% Genius Brands -642.35% -49.40% -27.78%

Volatility & Risk

Gaia has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genius Brands has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.9% of Gaia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Genius Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 43.4% of Gaia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.0% of Genius Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gaia beats Genius Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscribers worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming. The company's content on its network is curated into three channels, including Yoga, Transformation, and Seeking Truth; and delivered directly to subscribers through its streaming platform. It complements its produced and owned content through long term, predominately exclusive, and licensing agreements. The company was formerly known as Gaiam, Inc. and changed its name to Gaia, Inc. in July 2016. Gaia, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Louisville, Colorado.

Genius Brands Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc., a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids. It also develops and produces animated series, such as Llama Llama, SpacePop, Stan Lee's Cosmic Crusaders, and Rainbow Rangers. In addition, the company acts as a licensing agent for Llama Llama, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies. It serves various customers and partners, including broadcasters, consumer products licensees, and retailers. Genius Brands International, Inc. sells its products directly at wholesale to retail stores or through online retailers. The company was formerly known as Pacific Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Genius Brands International, Inc. in October 2011. Genius Brands International, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

