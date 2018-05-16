Contrasting Ensco (ESV) & Key Energy Services (KEG)

Ensco (NYSE: ESV) and Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Ensco pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Key Energy Services does not pay a dividend. Ensco pays out -7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Ensco and Key Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ensco $1.84 billion 1.63 -$303.70 million ($0.52) -13.21 Key Energy Services $436.17 million 0.79 -$127.25 million ($6.29) -2.70

Key Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ensco. Ensco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Key Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ensco and Key Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ensco 2 10 5 0 2.18 Key Energy Services 0 4 2 0 2.33

Ensco presently has a consensus target price of $6.47, indicating a potential downside of 5.87%. Key Energy Services has a consensus target price of $16.20, indicating a potential downside of 4.65%. Given Key Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Key Energy Services is more favorable than Ensco.

Risk and Volatility

Ensco has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Energy Services has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Ensco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Key Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ensco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ensco and Key Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ensco -23.37% -3.35% -1.99% Key Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ensco beats Key Energy Services on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ensco

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean. It also offers management services on rigs owned by third-parties. The company serves government-owned and independent oil and gas companies. Ensco plc was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc. engages in onshore energy production services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, International, and Functional Support. The U.S. Rig Services segment includes the completion of newly drilled wells, workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells, well maintenance, and the plugging and abandonment of wells. The Fluid Management Services segment involves in providing transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in connection with drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers use of a continuous metal pipe spooled onto a large reel which is then deployed into oil and natural gas wells. The Fishing and Rental Services segment includes fishing services and rental equipment designed for use in providing onshore and offshore drilling and workover services. The International segment covers operations in Mexico and Russia. The Functional Support segment comprises of unallocated overhead costs associated with sales, safety, and administrative support for each of reporting segments. The company was founded on April 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

