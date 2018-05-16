Contrasting CACI (CACI) & Aerohive Networks (HIVE)

CACI (NYSE: CACI) and Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CACI and Aerohive Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CACI 0 4 8 2 2.86 Aerohive Networks 0 1 2 0 2.67

CACI currently has a consensus price target of $158.30, suggesting a potential downside of 2.55%. Aerohive Networks has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.00%. Given Aerohive Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aerohive Networks is more favorable than CACI.

Risk and Volatility

CACI has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerohive Networks has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CACI and Aerohive Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CACI $4.35 billion 0.92 $163.67 million $6.53 24.88 Aerohive Networks $152.90 million 1.48 -$22.92 million ($0.41) -10.10

CACI has higher revenue and earnings than Aerohive Networks. Aerohive Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CACI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CACI and Aerohive Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CACI 6.62% 10.20% 4.92% Aerohive Networks -13.93% -95.00% -15.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.0% of CACI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Aerohive Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of CACI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Aerohive Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CACI beats Aerohive Networks on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CACI

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber operations of federal customers and the intelligence community. In addition, the company provides enterprise-wide information solutions and services for the design, development, integration, deployment, operations and management, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT solutions; and supports federal civilian and military health missions that improves healthcare delivery systems, integrates electronic health records, improves health outcomes for communities, and enhances emergency responsiveness. Further, it provides intelligence services, such as intelligence analysis, operations and planning, policy, doctrine, and security support; and designs, develops, integrates, deploys, and prototypes hardware-and software-enabled tools and applications, as well as offers signals intelligence. Additionally, the company provides investigation and litigation support services; logistics and material readiness solutions, and professional services; operations and resiliency support; and data and software products, as well as integrates surveillance and reconnaissance technologies into platforms. It primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as other customers comprising state and local governments, commercial enterprises, and agencies of foreign governments. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive Networks, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, has designed and developed a cloud-managed mobile networking platform that enables enterprises to deploy and manage a mobile-centric network edge. Its portfolio of products and solutions is built around sets of technologies and solutions, which include Enterprise Cloud Networking, Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) Connectivity and Application and Insights. It conducts its business in geographic regions, including Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its product portfolio includes hardware products, cloud-based network management and applications, and support services. Its hardware products include access points, branch routers and access switches. Its hardware products are developed by its hardware design team working in conjunction with original design manufacturer partners, and leverage the commercially available Wi-Fi radios, network processors, crypto accelerators and switching chips.

