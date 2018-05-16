Contrasting Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) & KAR Auction Services (KAR)

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) and KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Asbury Automotive Group and KAR Auction Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asbury Automotive Group $6.46 billion 0.22 $139.10 million $6.43 10.89 KAR Auction Services $3.46 billion 2.07 $362.00 million $2.50 21.17

KAR Auction Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Asbury Automotive Group. Asbury Automotive Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KAR Auction Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Asbury Automotive Group and KAR Auction Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asbury Automotive Group 2.23% 38.22% 6.02% KAR Auction Services 10.81% 24.93% 5.22%

Dividends

KAR Auction Services pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Asbury Automotive Group does not pay a dividend. KAR Auction Services pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KAR Auction Services has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and KAR Auction Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asbury Automotive Group 1 3 1 0 2.00 KAR Auction Services 0 2 7 0 2.78

Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus target price of $65.20, indicating a potential downside of 6.86%. KAR Auction Services has a consensus target price of $58.63, indicating a potential upside of 10.78%. Given KAR Auction Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KAR Auction Services is more favorable than Asbury Automotive Group.

Risk and Volatility

Asbury Automotive Group has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KAR Auction Services has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KAR Auction Services beats Asbury Automotive Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. As of February 06, 2018 the company owned and operated 95 new vehicle franchises representing 29 brands of automobiles at 81 dealership locations, and 24 collision centers in the United States. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities. It also provides value-added services, such as auction related, transportation, reconditioning, inspection, title and repossession administration and remarketing, vehicle research, and analytical services, as well as data. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. The IAA segment offers various loss solutions and salvage vehicle auction services that facilitate the remarketing of vehicles for a range of sellers, including insurance companies, dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, and charitable organizations. This segment also provides catastrophe, vehicle inspection center, and transportation and towing services. The AFC segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a network of 75 whole car auction locations and 175 salvage auction sites. The company was formerly known as KAR Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to KAR Auction Services, Inc. in November 2009. KAR Auction Services, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

