ContraFect (CFRX) to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research cut their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for ContraFect in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for ContraFect’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09).

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ContraFect from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. ContraFect has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $1.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 118,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 72,732 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in ContraFect by 37.5% in the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

