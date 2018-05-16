Continental Resources (CLR) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 338,272 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,026 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $19,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in Continental Resources by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, Director John T. Mcnabb II sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $205,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $147,474.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 156,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,846,156 and have sold 48,222 shares valued at $2,900,584. 76.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Continental Resources opened at $68.30 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $68.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS downgraded Continental Resources from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Cowen set a $58.00 target price on Continental Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, KLR Group downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

