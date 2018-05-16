Continental Materials (CUO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Continental Materials (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported ($3.65) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Continental Materials had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN CUO traded up $18.15 on Wednesday, hitting $18.15. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859. Continental Materials has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

About Continental Materials

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications.

