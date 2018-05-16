Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 913,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 362,575 shares.The stock last traded at $4.27 and had previously closed at $3.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Ladenburg Thalmann cut shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.38 million. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 36.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 3,009.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 878,026 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 849,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,059 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 37,942 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 99,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 33,870 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 86.6% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 189.3 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 91.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 10.6 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 5.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.