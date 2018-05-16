Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 913,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 362,575 shares.The stock last traded at $4.27 and had previously closed at $3.75.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Ladenburg Thalmann cut shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.
Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.38 million. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 36.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%.
Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile
Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 189.3 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 91.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 10.6 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 5.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids.
