Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (XLP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,291,968 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the April 13th total of 31,983,765 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,482,356 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR stock opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $49.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swan Global Investments LLC increased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 7,309,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,050,000 after purchasing an additional 31,160 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,523,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 2,690.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,671,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,057 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,171,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,099,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,434,000 after acquiring an additional 998,964 shares during the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

