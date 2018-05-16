Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (XLP) Holdings Increased by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLP) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,050 shares during the period. Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR makes up about 1.1% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR worth $11,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XLP. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR during the 4th quarter valued at $158,523,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 1,082.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,173,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,368 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,171,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,600 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,099,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,434,000 after purchasing an additional 998,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,335,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,987,000 after purchasing an additional 728,823 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XLP opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $49.66.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

