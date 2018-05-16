Constellation Brands (STZ) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Constellation Brands worth $41,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,841,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after acquiring an additional 287,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,615,000 after acquiring an additional 88,681 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 11,394.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,183,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,637 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 772,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total transaction of $687,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 6,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $1,474,739.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,954 shares in the company, valued at $10,361,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,269 shares of company stock worth $8,048,757. Company insiders own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $221.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.09. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $221.93.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.77.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

