ConnectJob (CJT) Price Down 8.1% This Week

ConnectJob (CURRENCY:CJT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, ConnectJob has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ConnectJob has a market cap of $9.82 million and approximately $344,259.00 worth of ConnectJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ConnectJob token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0870 or 0.00001044 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ConnectJob alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00158825 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00074283 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010273 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00019727 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012059 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00025722 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009074 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000611 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000668 BTC.

ConnectJob Token Profile

ConnectJob (CJT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2018. ConnectJob’s total supply is 166,298,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,839,768 tokens. ConnectJob’s official Twitter account is @connectjobfd and its Facebook page is accessible here . ConnectJob’s official message board is medium.com/@connectjob_ . ConnectJob’s official website is www.connectjob.io

Buying and Selling ConnectJob

ConnectJob can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConnectJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConnectJob should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ConnectJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ConnectJob Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ConnectJob and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.