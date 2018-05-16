Connable Office Inc. Sells 9,010 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 (IWM)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,010 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 comprises about 2.2% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 were worth $11,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $159.26 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 has a 52 week low of $158.17 and a 52 week high of $159.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.