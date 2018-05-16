Concordia International (CXRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Concordia International (NASDAQ:CXRX) (TSE:CXR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Concordia International opened at $0.33 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. Concordia International has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concordia International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concordia International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th.

Concordia International Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

