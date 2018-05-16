Comparing Werner Enterprises (WERN) & Universal Logistics (ULH)

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) and Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Werner Enterprises and Universal Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Werner Enterprises 9.86% 9.30% 5.85% Universal Logistics 2.70% 16.71% 4.36%

This table compares Werner Enterprises and Universal Logistics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Werner Enterprises $2.12 billion 1.24 $202.88 million $1.27 28.66 Universal Logistics $1.22 billion 0.57 $28.15 million N/A N/A

Werner Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Logistics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Werner Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Universal Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of Werner Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.0% of Universal Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Werner Enterprises has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Logistics has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Werner Enterprises and Universal Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Werner Enterprises 2 6 6 0 2.29 Universal Logistics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $41.23, suggesting a potential upside of 13.27%. Universal Logistics has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.15%. Given Werner Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Werner Enterprises is more favorable than Universal Logistics.

Dividends

Werner Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Universal Logistics pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Werner Enterprises pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Werner Enterprises beats Universal Logistics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc., a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates medium-to-long-haul van fleet, which transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet that offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; and regional short-haul fleet, which provides comparable truckload van service in the United States. This segment also offers truckload services dedicated to a specific customer, including services for products requiring specialized trailers, such as temperature-controlled trailers. It transports retail store merchandise, consumer products, grocery products, and manufactured products. The Werner Logistics segment provides non-asset-based transportation and logistics services, including truck brokerage; logistics management services and solutions; rail transportation through alliances with rail and drayage providers; and management of shipments from origin to destination using a combination of air, ocean, truck, and rail transportation modes. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a fleet of 7,435 trucks, which included 6,805 company-operated, as well as 630 owned and operated by independent contractors; 24,500 company-owned trailers that comprised dry vans, flatbeds, temperature-controlled trailers, and other specialized trailers; and 45 intermodal drayage trucks. Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services. The company transports various commodities comprising automotive parts, machinery, building materials, paper, food, consumer goods, furniture, steel, and other metals. It also offers value-added services for customer requirements, including material handling, consolidation, sequencing, sub-assembly, cross-dock services, kitting, repacking, warehousing, and returnable container management; and intermodal support services comprising short-to-medium distance delivery of rail and steamship containers between the railhead or port, and the customer and drayage services. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. serves automotive, steel, oil and gas, alternative energy, and manufacturing industries, as well as other transportation companies who aggregate loads from various shippers. The company was formerly known as Universal Truckload Services, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. in April 2016. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Warren, Michigan.

