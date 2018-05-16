Comparing Solectron (SLRC) and Apollo Investment (AINV)

Solectron (NASDAQ: SLRC) and Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Solectron and Apollo Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solectron 0 0 4 0 3.00 Apollo Investment 1 4 5 0 2.40

Solectron currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.15%. Apollo Investment has a consensus price target of $6.38, suggesting a potential upside of 14.25%. Given Apollo Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Investment is more favorable than Solectron.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.0% of Solectron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Apollo Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Solectron shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Apollo Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Solectron pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Apollo Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Solectron pays out 101.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apollo Investment pays out 89.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apollo Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Solectron has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Investment has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Solectron and Apollo Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solectron 49.57% 7.69% 4.32% Apollo Investment 28.18% 9.45% 5.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solectron and Apollo Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solectron $143.34 million 6.31 $70.43 million $1.62 13.21 Apollo Investment $279.86 million 4.32 $18.37 million $0.67 8.33

Solectron has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apollo Investment. Apollo Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solectron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Solectron

Solar Capital Ltd is a business development company that seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace & defense, automobile, banking, beverage, food & tobacco, buildings & real estate, broadcasting & entertainment, cargo transport, chemicals, plastics & rubber, containers, packaging & glass, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing, diversified financial services, electronics, farming & agriculture, finance, grocery, healthcare, education & childcare, home, office furnishings & durable consumer products, hotels, motels, inns & gaming, insurance, IT services, leisure, amusement & entertainment, machinery, mining, steel, iron & non-precious metals, personal & nondurable consumer products, personal, food &services, personal transportation, professional services, retail stores, software, telecommunications, textiles and leather, and utilities. It invests in both public & private companies and provides financing for debt, mezzanine and buyout capital requirements with an investment size ranging from $5 to $100 million.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in various forms of debt investments, including secured and unsecured debt, loan investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies. It may also invest in the securities of public companies and in structured products and other investments, such as collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and credit-linked notes (CLNs). Its portfolio also includes equity interests, such as common stock, preferred stock, warrants or options. It invests in investments in the United States secured and unsecured loans, other debt securities and equity, and may also invests a portion of the portfolio in other investment opportunities, including foreign securities and structured products. Apollo Investment Management, L.P. is the investment advisor of the Company.

