Comparing Quintana Energy Services (QES) and Superior Energy Services (SPN)

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE: QES) and Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quintana Energy Services and Superior Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quintana Energy Services $438.03 million 0.66 -$21.15 million ($0.05) -175.20 Superior Energy Services $1.87 billion 0.95 -$205.92 million ($1.65) -7.03

Quintana Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Superior Energy Services. Quintana Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superior Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Quintana Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Superior Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Quintana Energy Services and Superior Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quintana Energy Services N/A N/A N/A Superior Energy Services -8.90% -19.29% -6.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Quintana Energy Services and Superior Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quintana Energy Services 0 1 6 0 2.86 Superior Energy Services 0 12 10 1 2.52

Quintana Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.69%. Superior Energy Services has a consensus target price of $13.57, indicating a potential upside of 16.98%. Given Quintana Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quintana Energy Services is more favorable than Superior Energy Services.

Summary

Quintana Energy Services beats Superior Energy Services on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc. provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides directional, horizontal, underbalanced, and measurement-while-drilling, as well as rental tool and pipe inspection services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing stimulation services; cementing services, such as surface- and intermediate-casing and long-string cementing services; and a range of acid stimulation services comprising CO2 foamed acid stimulation services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a pressure pumping fleet of 245,925 hydraulic horsepower. The Pressure Control Services segment offers coiled tubing, rig-assisted snubbing, nitrogen, fluid pumping, and well control services for drilling, completion, and workover activities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a fleet of 23 coiled tubing, 36 rig-assisted snubbing, and 24 nitrogen pumping units. The Wireline Services segment offers pump-down services for setting plugs between frac stages, as well as the deployment of perforation equipment in connection with plug-and-perf operations; and other pump-down and cased-hole wireline services, including electro-mechanical pipe-cutting and punching. This segment also provides cased-hole production logging, injection profiling, stimulation performance evaluation, and water break-through identification services; and industrial logging services for cavern, storage, and injection wells, as well as operates Archer's POINT proprietary detection system and SPACE imaging and measurement platform in the land market. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 49 wireline units. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents downhole drilling tools and surfaces; tubulars, such as primary drill pipe strings, landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories, as well as manufactures and rents bottom hole tools, including stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers well containment systems; completion tools and services, including sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and offshore well decommissioning services comprising plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life, and dismantling and removing associated infrastructure. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

