Comparing New Jersey Resources (NJR) and Ultrapar (UGP)

Ultrapar (NYSE: UGP) and New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ultrapar and New Jersey Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultrapar 1 1 0 0 1.50 New Jersey Resources 0 1 3 0 2.75

New Jersey Resources has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.35%. Given New Jersey Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Jersey Resources is more favorable than Ultrapar.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ultrapar and New Jersey Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultrapar $25.07 billion 0.33 $493.07 million $0.91 16.11 New Jersey Resources $2.27 billion 1.67 $132.06 million $1.73 24.94

Ultrapar has higher revenue and earnings than New Jersey Resources. Ultrapar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Jersey Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ultrapar and New Jersey Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultrapar 1.57% 13.69% 4.76% New Jersey Resources 9.06% 21.16% 7.08%

Volatility & Risk

Ultrapar has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Jersey Resources has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ultrapar pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. New Jersey Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ultrapar pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Jersey Resources pays out 63.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ultrapar has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and New Jersey Resources has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years. Ultrapar is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of Ultrapar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of New Jersey Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of New Jersey Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

New Jersey Resources beats Ultrapar on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultrapar

Ultrapar Participações S.A. engages in gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses in Brazil, Mexico, United Stated, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil. Its Fuel Distribution segment distributes and markets gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants and related activities through a network of 8,005 Ipiranga service stations. The company's Chemicals segment produces ethylene oxide and its derivatives, as well as fatty alcohols, which are raw materials used in the home and personal care, agrochemical, paints, varnishes, and other industries. Its Storage segment operates liquid bulk terminals primarily in the Southeast and Northeast regions of Brazil. The company's Drugstores segment trades in pharmaceutical, hygiene, and beauty products through its own drugstore chain in the states of Amapá, Bahia, Ceará, Maranhão, Pará, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte, São Paulo, Sergipe, and Tocantins. Ultrapar Participações S.A. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 529,800 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets. The Clean Energy Ventures segment invests in commercial and residential solar projects located in New Jersey; and onshore wind projects in Montana, Iowa, Kansas, Wyoming, and Pennsylvania. The Energy Services segment provides unregulated wholesale energy management services to other energy companies and natural gas producers, as well as maintains and transacts a portfolio of physical assets consisting of natural gas storage and transportation contracts in the United States and Canada. The Midstream segment invests in natural gas transportation and storage facilities. The company offers heating, ventilation, and cooling services; holds commercial real estate properties; and provides solar equipment installation, and plumbing repair and installation services, as well as engages in the water appliance sale, installation, and servicing activities. New Jersey Resources Corporation was founded in 1922 and is based in Wall, New Jersey.

