Comparing LyondellBasell (LYB) and Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) and Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LyondellBasell and Renewable Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LyondellBasell 14.83% 53.55% 17.18% Renewable Energy Group 6.23% 29.89% 16.15%

LyondellBasell pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Renewable Energy Group does not pay a dividend. LyondellBasell pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LyondellBasell has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

LyondellBasell has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renewable Energy Group has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LyondellBasell and Renewable Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LyondellBasell 0 6 9 0 2.60 Renewable Energy Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

LyondellBasell currently has a consensus target price of $115.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.34%. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.71%. Given LyondellBasell’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LyondellBasell is more favorable than Renewable Energy Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LyondellBasell and Renewable Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LyondellBasell $34.48 billion 1.31 $4.88 billion $10.23 11.27 Renewable Energy Group $2.16 billion 0.27 -$79.07 million ($2.04) -7.65

LyondellBasell has higher revenue and earnings than Renewable Energy Group. Renewable Energy Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LyondellBasell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of LyondellBasell shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of LyondellBasell shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Renewable Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LyondellBasell beats Renewable Energy Group on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

LyondellBasell Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene. The O&P-EAI segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene. The I&D segment produces and markets propylene oxide (PO) and its derivatives, oxyfuels and related products, and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer (SM), acetyls and ethylene oxides. The primary product of the Refining segment is refined products made from sulfur crude oil and other crude oils of various types and sources available on the United States Gulf Coast. The Technology segment develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities. The company also produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, and inedible animal fat, as well as soybean or canola oil; and markets, distributes, and sells biomass-based diesel and its co-products. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, California Low Carbon Fuel Standard credits, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. Further, the company provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies; and construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. Additionally, it engages in the production of renewable chemicals, advanced biofuels, and other products; and trading of petroleum-based heating oil and diesel fuel. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

