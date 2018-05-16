Comparing Lufthansa (DLAKY) and American Airlines Group (AAL)

Lufthansa (OTCMKTS: DLAKY) and American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lufthansa and American Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufthansa 1 3 4 0 2.38 American Airlines Group 1 2 10 0 2.69

American Airlines Group has a consensus target price of $62.21, indicating a potential upside of 44.05%. Given American Airlines Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Airlines Group is more favorable than Lufthansa.

Volatility & Risk

Lufthansa has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Airlines Group has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lufthansa pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. American Airlines Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Airlines Group pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Lufthansa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of American Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of American Airlines Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lufthansa and American Airlines Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufthansa $40.21 billion 0.35 $2.67 billion N/A N/A American Airlines Group $42.21 billion 0.48 $1.92 billion $4.88 8.85

Lufthansa has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Airlines Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lufthansa and American Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufthansa 6.46% 27.75% 6.29% American Airlines Group 4.35% 92.63% 4.65%

Summary

American Airlines Group beats Lufthansa on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries. The Logistics segment offers a range of cargo transport services for various cargos, including live animals, valuable cargo, mail, dangerous goods, and temperature-sensitive cargo. This segment serves approximately 300 destinations in approximately 100 countries. The MRO segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civilian commercial aircraft. It serves airlines and aircraft leasing companies, operators of VIP jets, and public-sector clients. The Catering segment offers catering, in-flight sales and in-flight entertainment, in-flight service equipment, and the associated logistics, as well as consulting services and operating airport lounges. The company also provides consulting and IT services for the aviation industry; training courses in simulator training, emergency and service drill, and e-learning; business travel management solutions in the area of payment and analysis of corporate travel; and aviation and transport insurance products, as well as insurance brokerage, reinsurance, and risk management services. As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of 728 aircraft. Deutsche Lufthansa AG is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc. is a holding company. The Company’s primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company operates through American segment, which provides air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company’s cargo division provides a range of freight and mail services with facilities and interline connections available across the globe. Together with its regional airline subsidiaries and third-party regional carriers operating as American Eagle, its airline operated an average of nearly 6,700 flights per day to nearly 350 destinations in more than 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, District of Columbia, as of December 31, 2016. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, approximately 199 million passengers boarded its mainline and regional flights.

