Comparing DLH (DLHC) & Dometic Group (DTCGF)

DLH (NASDAQ: DLHC) and Dometic Group (OTCMKTS:DTCGF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DLH and Dometic Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLH 0.09% 10.06% 5.18% Dometic Group N/A N/A N/A

55.5% of DLH shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of DLH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DLH and Dometic Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLH $115.66 million 0.62 $3.28 million $0.27 22.33 Dometic Group $1.45 billion 2.17 N/A N/A N/A

DLH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dometic Group.

Volatility & Risk

DLH has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dometic Group has a beta of 3.61, meaning that its share price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DLH and Dometic Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLH 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dometic Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

DLH presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.09%. Given DLH’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DLH is more favorable than Dometic Group.

Summary

DLH beats Dometic Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services. In addition, it offers public health and life sciences services, such as disease prevention; and health promotion to underserved and hard to reach at-risk communities through development of strategic communication campaigns, research on emerging trends, health informatics analyses, and application of best practices. The company offers its services to government agencies and other government clients. The company was formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc. and changed its name to DLH Holdings Corp. in June 2012. DLH Holdings Corp. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

