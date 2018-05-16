Comparing Baytex Energy (BTE) & Rowan Companies (RDC)

Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) and Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy has a beta of 3.09, suggesting that its share price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rowan Companies has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

21.5% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Rowan Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Baytex Energy and Rowan Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy 3 2 3 0 2.00 Rowan Companies 1 11 5 0 2.24

Baytex Energy currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.23%. Rowan Companies has a consensus price target of $14.13, indicating a potential downside of 14.50%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Rowan Companies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baytex Energy and Rowan Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy $1.42 billion 0.77 $67.24 million ($0.02) -231.00 Rowan Companies $1.28 billion 1.64 $72.70 million ($0.64) -25.83

Rowan Companies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Baytex Energy. Baytex Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rowan Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Baytex Energy and Rowan Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy 4.57% -4.74% -2.04% Rowan Companies -4.46% -3.83% -2.42%

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America. The company provides 612 million barrels of oil equivalent; bitumen in low estimate to 1,181 million barrels of oil equivalent; and bitumen in the high estimate to 798 million barrels of oil equivalent. Baytex Energy Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Rowan Companies Company Profile

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The company operates in the United States Gulf of Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Norwegian sectors of the North Sea, the Middle East, and Trinidad. Rowan Companies plc was founded in 1923 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.