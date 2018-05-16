Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases New Holdings in Tesaro (TSRO)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSRO. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tesaro by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Tesaro by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Tesaro by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tesaro during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Tesaro during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Tesaro in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tesaro from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tesaro from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tesaro from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reduced their price objective on Tesaro to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In other news, SVP Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 1,803 shares of Tesaro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $98,912.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,954.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Peter J. Barris acquired 145,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.40 per share, for a total transaction of $8,353,536.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,464.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 334,913 shares of company stock worth $19,083,294 and sold 13,042 shares worth $760,526. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesaro opened at $47.58 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.02. Tesaro has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.56) by ($0.42). Tesaro had a negative return on equity of 177.92% and a negative net margin of 193.42%. The company had revenue of $49.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Tesaro’s revenue was up 1520.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Tesaro will post -9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

