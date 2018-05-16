Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 3,986 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (RF)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,996 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Welch Investments LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $192,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Grayson Hall sold 193,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $3,737,029.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 572,337 shares of company stock valued at $10,931,520. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

