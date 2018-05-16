Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Invests $328,000 in CMS Energy (CMS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 301,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,250,000 after buying an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,454,000 after buying an additional 28,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS Energy opened at $44.63 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $45.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be paid a $0.3575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.90%.

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CMS Energy from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $46.00 price target on CMS Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on CMS Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

In other CMS Energy news, insider Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $46,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,324.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 5,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $258,386.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,921 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,161 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.