Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires Shares of 7,030 Unilever (UN)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Unilever (NYSE:UN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UN. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 37,061 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UN shares. Investec upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. ABN Amro upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of Unilever opened at $56.15 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.83. Unilever has a 12-month low of $55.83 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4789 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. Unilever’s payout ratio is 64.43%.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

