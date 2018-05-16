Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires Shares of 12,064 Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned approximately 0.38% of Global X Copper Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 62,569 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of COPX stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.