Commercial Metals (CMC) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Commercial Metals earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.0602353851132 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 3rd. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 77.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMC. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.36 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

In other Commercial Metals news, CAO Adam R. Hickey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution.

