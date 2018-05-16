CommerceHub (CHUBK) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CommerceHub (NASDAQ:CHUBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CommerceHub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of CHUBK stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. CommerceHub has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $988.00 million, a PE ratio of 55.39 and a beta of -0.88.

CommerceHub (NASDAQ:CHUBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.73 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CommerceHub in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of CommerceHub in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CommerceHub in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CommerceHub in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CommerceHub by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

About CommerceHub

CommerceHub, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based e-commerce fulfillment and marketing solutions for large retailers, consumer brands, and marketplaces primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides assortment expansion solutions, which enable its retailer customers to communicate electronically with their drop-ship suppliers; and demand channel solutions that allow sellers to upload their entire product catalog to platform and then transform and syndicate that product catalog to a range of e-commerce demand channels to facilitate consumer demand generation.

