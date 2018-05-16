Commerce Bank Sells 2,202 Shares of Philip Morris International (PM)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $39,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,653,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,494,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,329,000 after purchasing an additional 266,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,006,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,415,000 after purchasing an additional 423,024 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,006,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,253,000 after purchasing an additional 389,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,872,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,049,000 after purchasing an additional 96,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.86.

Shares of PM opened at $79.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 72.40% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,765 shares in the company, valued at $82,178,019.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry Whitson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $248,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,989,640 and sold 162,650 shares valued at $14,713,540. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

