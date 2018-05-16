Commerce Bank Sells 1,522 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $20,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,293,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,391,093,000 after buying an additional 4,945,515 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,855,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,843,000 after buying an additional 1,335,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,583,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,568,000 after buying an additional 777,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,302,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456,300 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,932,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $51.74 and a 12-month high of $52.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.68.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

