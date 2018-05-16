Commerce Bank Has $25.39 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,945 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.23% of The Cooper Companies worth $25,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 542 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Weiss sold 36,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total value of $8,910,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,936 shares in the company, valued at $32,944,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.66, for a total transaction of $380,146.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,846 shares of company stock valued at $12,549,839 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COO. TheStreet cut shares of The Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $277.00) on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.73.

Shares of The Cooper Companies opened at $232.24 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.23 and a 1-year high of $233.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The medical device company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.28. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

