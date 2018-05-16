Comerica Securities Inc. Buys 408 Shares of Honeywell (HON)

Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell (NYSE:HON) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Comerica Securities Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank raised its stake in Honeywell by 128.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell by 2.8% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 26,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Honeywell by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 197,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell during the first quarter valued at $4,594,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Honeywell by 81.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 61,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 27,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell alerts:

Honeywell opened at $147.35 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Honeywell has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $147.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Honeywell had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Honeywell’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. Honeywell’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of Honeywell stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $448,440.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,145.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Honeywell in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Honeywell from $117.12 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on Honeywell in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.73.

Honeywell Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.